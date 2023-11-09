Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorm activity expected at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh today

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 AM on Wednesday, rainfall occurred at many places over coastal districts and at a few places over Rayalaseema.

Sudden downpour in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thunderstorm activity is expected to continue at isolated places across the State on Thursday. According to IMD Amaravati, thunderstorm activity was due to the northeast monsoon being active in coastal Andhra Pradesh. The Coastal districts as well as the Rayalseema region will experience light to moderate rains in a few places over the next couple of days and thereafter dry weather prevails.

Vijayawada city witnessed a brief spell of heavy rains, which brought down the temperature. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 AM on Wednesday, rainfall occurred at many places over coastal districts and at a few places over Rayalaseema.

The highest rainfall of 11 cm was reported in Adanki in Bapatla district, followed by 8 cm in  Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district, 7 cm in Mundlamuru in Prakasam district, 6 cm in Kavali in Nellore district, 4 cm in Jangamaheswarapuram in Palnadu,  Markapur oinPrakasam, Atmakur in Nellore and Kurnool city. 

Several places in coastal districts reported rainfall up to 3 cm. According to real-time data from the planning department, Gundlakonda in Kurnool received the highest rainfall of 7.1 cm till 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

