YSRC set to kick off ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ campaign today

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC is set to embark on another public outreach programme, ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’, from Wednesday. Party leaders will conduct meetings and door-to-door campaigns till December 19.YSRC general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the party will explain to the public about the development the State has achieved in the last four years under the governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“During our extensive door-to-door campaign, facts and figures will be presented to the poor to bust the Opposition’s propaganda about lack of development in the State,” he added. Government officials will unveil a display board with the total number of beneficiaries and the amount disbursed for each scheme, at the Sachivalayams. As part of the programme, the party’s mandal presidents will have dinner with elders and community members, and stay overnight at the Sachivalayam.

Sachivalayam conveners, Gruha Sarathis, and Village/Ward volunteers will conduct door-to-door campaigns to tell people about the State’s achievements and hand over a report card, Sajjala said and explained, “The volunteers will read out the poll promises made by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in 2014 as well as those made by Jagan in 2019. Each fulfilled promise will be checked off, while the unfulfilled ones will be marked with a cross (x). The scores will then be recorded in a booklet, called Praja Teerpu, which will be handed over to the people. This will serve as a transparent record of assessment, allowing the citizens to understand the performance of both the leaders.”

Another booklet, consisting of comprehensive figures on the milestones of the YSRC government across various sectors, will also be distributed.

