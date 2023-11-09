YSRC, TDP vie to bag Kurnool Assembly seat

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: The ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP are keen on winning Kurnool Assembly seat in the ensuing elections. Though the TDP has announced its candidate for the seat well in advance, there is no clarity yet on the YSRC retaining the sitting MLA Hafeez Khan in the next elections. While the YSRC is eyeing a hat-trick win from the segment, the TDP is determined to bag the seat, which it last won in 1999.

As part of the strategy to strengthen the party from the grassroots level, the TDP leadership has announced TG Bharat as its candidate for Kurnool segment. Bharat has already started his campaign in the segment.

Explaining his poll campaign, Bharat said, “I have been meeting every individual in the Assembly segment, including youngsters and elders, to know their problems.”

He has come up with a health card scheme for the benefit of people in the constituency. As part of the scheme, every health card holder can undergo medical checkup at Gowri Gopal Hospital free of cost. “At least one lakh health cards have been distributed during my visit to the doorstep of the people in the constituency. It’s a gift to every individual in the Assembly constituency irrespective of his/her political affiliation,” he averred.

However, the YSRC camp is a little confused as there is no clarity yet on retaining Hafeez Khan in the next elections in the wake of reports that former MLA SV Mohan Reddy, who won the seat in 2014, is trying to get the party ticket to one of his close aides.

YSRC cadres are more confused on the probable party candidate as Mohan Reddy and Hafeez Khan are conducting campaign separately in the constituency. “Our aim is to reach out to every household in the constituency, highlighting the development programmes and welfare schemes of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” Kurnool parliamentary constituency YSRC president and Mayor BY Ramaiah told TNIE.

Making it clear that there is no confusion among YSRC cadres on the probable candidate, he said, “The YSRC leadership will decide the party nominee for Kurnool seat at the right time.“Welfare schemes under Navaratnalu, and the charisma of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will ensure the victory of the YSRC in the next elections irrespective of the candidate. We are confident of scoring a hat-trick,” he asserted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KURNOOL: The ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP are keen on winning Kurnool Assembly seat in the ensuing elections. Though the TDP has announced its candidate for the seat well in advance, there is no clarity yet on the YSRC retaining the sitting MLA Hafeez Khan in the next elections. While the YSRC is eyeing a hat-trick win from the segment, the TDP is determined to bag the seat, which it last won in 1999. As part of the strategy to strengthen the party from the grassroots level, the TDP leadership has announced TG Bharat as its candidate for Kurnool segment. Bharat has already started his campaign in the segment. Explaining his poll campaign, Bharat said, “I have been meeting every individual in the Assembly segment, including youngsters and elders, to know their problems.” He has come up with a health card scheme for the benefit of people in the constituency. As part of the scheme, every health card holder can undergo medical checkup at Gowri Gopal Hospital free of cost. “At least one lakh health cards have been distributed during my visit to the doorstep of the people in the constituency. It’s a gift to every individual in the Assembly constituency irrespective of his/her political affiliation,” he averred.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the YSRC camp is a little confused as there is no clarity yet on retaining Hafeez Khan in the next elections in the wake of reports that former MLA SV Mohan Reddy, who won the seat in 2014, is trying to get the party ticket to one of his close aides. YSRC cadres are more confused on the probable party candidate as Mohan Reddy and Hafeez Khan are conducting campaign separately in the constituency. “Our aim is to reach out to every household in the constituency, highlighting the development programmes and welfare schemes of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” Kurnool parliamentary constituency YSRC president and Mayor BY Ramaiah told TNIE. Making it clear that there is no confusion among YSRC cadres on the probable candidate, he said, “The YSRC leadership will decide the party nominee for Kurnool seat at the right time.“Welfare schemes under Navaratnalu, and the charisma of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will ensure the victory of the YSRC in the next elections irrespective of the candidate. We are confident of scoring a hat-trick,” he asserted. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp