Ananthagiri Hills Park in Andhra Pradesh to come up by March

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Forest Department’s Eco-Tourism Park project in the Ananthagiri Hills of Alluri Sitarama Raju district has gained pace. Originally proposed in August 2022, the project is well on its way to being completed and will be inaugurated by March 2024.

The Eco-Tourism Park represents a collaborative effort between the Visakhapatnam Forest Department and the National Thermal Power Corporation, Simhadri, which is funding the project as part of its Sustainable Development and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Foundation work, such as ensuring electricity, road connectivity, and water connections, has been completed.

Talking to TNIE, Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Anant Shankar mentioned, “As part of the Eco-Tourism Park project, a coffee house has been included in the plan. We have already called tenders for the construction of coffee house.”

The primary highlight of the Eco-Tourism Park is the building complex, which will house a conference hall, an open-deck area offering a panoramic scenic view of the valley, a restaurant, and suites for accommodation. This complex is expected to provide a range of facilities to enhance the visitor experience.

“The design and plan for the complex have been finalised. As the site is situated in a hilly area, ensuring structural stability is crucial. Therefore, we are currently in the process of obtaining a structural stability report. To proceed with this, tenders have been invited, and once the report is secured, construction work on the complex is expected to commence soon,” Anant Shankar stated.

He further mentioned that the estimated cost for the building alone is Rs 3.3 crore and the target is to have all preparations completed for the inauguration by March 2024. In addition to the complex, various other aspects of the project are also progressing. This includes the landscaping, the design and installation of entrance arches, the development of a parking area, and the installation of appropriate lighting. These activities are being carefully executed in a systematic manner.

The proposed park is designed to operate under the model of community-based eco-tourism. Under this approach, the local community, particularly the tribal population, is being trained to oversee and manage the eco-tourism activities. The aim is to ensure that the local tribal community plays a central role in safeguarding and maintaining the facility.

He highlighted the ongoing process of training the tribal members to handle various aspects, including hospitality, so that they can assume responsibility for the project once it is open to the public and effectively manage it.

