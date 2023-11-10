Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari terms Jagan’s governance self-serving

At the same time, she lambasted the YSRC government in the State, describing it as a party of looters and scamsters.

BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari speaking to media person in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari. (File photo | G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance as real, while that of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as self-serving with the prime focus was on looting natural resources of the State to fill the pockets of the ruling YSRC leaders.

Addressing a meeting of Shakti Kendra Pramukhs and booth-level committee presidents of the party in Kadapa on Thursday, she said Modi has provided able governance to the country with focus on improving the living conditions of poor and downtrodden. The PM has increased the ranking of India from 11th to 5th in the world and addressed the hunger of 80 crore people in the country during Covid through Garib Ann Kalyan Yojnana. “Time has come to strengthen the hands of Modi and ensure that he continues as PM for the 3rd term,” she averred.

At the same time, she lambasted the YSRC government in the State, describing it as a party of looters and scamsters. “In Jagan’s own constituency of Pulivendula, encroachment of land and illegal sand mining are going on unabated. Even burial grounds are not left unoccupied,” she observed.Purandeswari accused the YSRC government of not acknowledging the contribution of the Centre, besides claiming the Centrally sponsored schemes as of its own.

SC’s directive to HCs on pending cases welcomed

The State BJP chief welcomed the Supreme Court’s direction to the High Courts to constitute special benches to monitor and ensure the speedy disposal of criminal cases pending against MLAs and MPs. Purandeswari mentioned that a few days ago she had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India seeking cancellation of bail of YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

