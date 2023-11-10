Home States Andhra Pradesh

Emergency landing facilitator centre to be launched in Bapatla by Nov-end

It can be recalled that, a 4.1 km long and 33 mt wide concrete strip was constructed on NH-16 for emergency service facility in Bapatla district.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district collector P Ranjit Bhasha instructed the officials to make arrangements for the launch of the Emergency Landing Facilitator Centre set up at Renangivaram-Korisepadu national highway in Bapatla district.

Speaking at a review meeting with NHAI officials on Thursday, Ranjit instructed the officials to complete the arrangements for the inauguration of the emergency landing facilitator centre by November 30. He also discussed the security arrangements with local police officials.

Ranjit informed that the emergency landing facilitator centre has been set up for the landing of Indian Air Force aircraft. It can be recalled that, a 4.1 km long and 33 mt wide concrete strip was constructed on NH-16 for emergency service facility in Bapatla district.

“Indian Air Force successfully conducted a trail run at this emergency airstrip in December 2022. Over 20 such airstrips are being readied across India, and this is the third airstrip after Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and the first one in South India,” he added.NHAI project director Devesh Goyal, engineering department officials, others were also present in the meeting.

