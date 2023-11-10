TDP-JSP to release joint manifesto

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party will release a common manifesto at the earliest and jointly take up the ‘Bhavishyathaku Guarantee’ programme from November 17, TDP State president K Atchannaidu announced on Thursday.

Elaborating on the decisions taken during the second meeting of the TDP-JSP coordination committee held in Vijayawada, he told reporters that leaders of both parties would conduct Atmiya Samavesams (cordial meetings) in all 175 Assembly constituencies of the State. The schedule for the same will be announced shortly, he added.

Joint Action Committee (JAC) members of both parties, including TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar and other senior leaders, attended the meeting where the future course of action for the elections was discussed extensively.

“A meeting to finalise the common manifesto will be held on Monday (November 13). A few suggestions forwarded by the JSP will also be included to the main manifesto before we jointly resume the Bhavishyathuku Guarantee programme from November 17,” the TDP leader said. The manifesto committee will comprise three members, one each from both parties and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakishnudu who will head it, he explained.

Stating that both the parties will conduct meetings every fortnight at the offices of the TDP and JSP, Atchannaidu pointed out that the JAC’s first meet was held at Rajamahendravaram on October 23. On the resolutions adopted, he said both parties have decided to work together from village to State-level.

“JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will take part in these programmes. Once TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu gets bail, he too will actively participate in the campaign,” the Tekkali MLA said. Further, he lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for claiming that farmers in the State were happy and that there was no drought. “Andhra Pradesh is reeling under a drought condition which it has never witnessed before. The TDP-JSP combine will formulate a joint action plan to ensure justice is rendered to the farming community,” he asserted.

He also alleged that the farmers were suffering as the State government had not yet cleared dues related to the premium for crop insurance. Stating that there are no proper welfare schemes for SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes), BCs (Backward Classes) and Minorities, Atchannaidu said, “Spurious liquor is claiming several lives, while the steep hike in power tariff amid skyrocketing prices of essential commodities is haunting the common man. There are large-scale irregularities in the marketing of sand and atrocities against the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities are on the rise.”

Asserting that the parties will take up all these issues and more, including the irregularities in voters’ lists, and false cases being foisted against TDP and JSP leaders, during their campaign, he added that they will also shed light on the condition of the roads in the State.

He informed the reporters that the leaders also discussed the problems being faced by the employees during the meeting.“In every aspect, including calling on the Governor, visiting New Delhi to submit any representation to the Centre or meeting officials of the Election Commission, both the parties will do it together,” Atchannaidu asserted.

‘Bhavishyathku Guarantee’

Both parties will take up ‘Bhavishyathku Guarantee’ programme from Nov 17 and hold Atmiya Samavesams in all 175 constituencies

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party will release a common manifesto at the earliest and jointly take up the ‘Bhavishyathaku Guarantee’ programme from November 17, TDP State president K Atchannaidu announced on Thursday. Elaborating on the decisions taken during the second meeting of the TDP-JSP coordination committee held in Vijayawada, he told reporters that leaders of both parties would conduct Atmiya Samavesams (cordial meetings) in all 175 Assembly constituencies of the State. The schedule for the same will be announced shortly, he added. Joint Action Committee (JAC) members of both parties, including TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar and other senior leaders, attended the meeting where the future course of action for the elections was discussed extensively.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “A meeting to finalise the common manifesto will be held on Monday (November 13). A few suggestions forwarded by the JSP will also be included to the main manifesto before we jointly resume the Bhavishyathuku Guarantee programme from November 17,” the TDP leader said. The manifesto committee will comprise three members, one each from both parties and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakishnudu who will head it, he explained. Stating that both the parties will conduct meetings every fortnight at the offices of the TDP and JSP, Atchannaidu pointed out that the JAC’s first meet was held at Rajamahendravaram on October 23. On the resolutions adopted, he said both parties have decided to work together from village to State-level. “JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will take part in these programmes. Once TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu gets bail, he too will actively participate in the campaign,” the Tekkali MLA said. Further, he lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for claiming that farmers in the State were happy and that there was no drought. “Andhra Pradesh is reeling under a drought condition which it has never witnessed before. The TDP-JSP combine will formulate a joint action plan to ensure justice is rendered to the farming community,” he asserted. He also alleged that the farmers were suffering as the State government had not yet cleared dues related to the premium for crop insurance. Stating that there are no proper welfare schemes for SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes), BCs (Backward Classes) and Minorities, Atchannaidu said, “Spurious liquor is claiming several lives, while the steep hike in power tariff amid skyrocketing prices of essential commodities is haunting the common man. There are large-scale irregularities in the marketing of sand and atrocities against the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities are on the rise.” Asserting that the parties will take up all these issues and more, including the irregularities in voters’ lists, and false cases being foisted against TDP and JSP leaders, during their campaign, he added that they will also shed light on the condition of the roads in the State. He informed the reporters that the leaders also discussed the problems being faced by the employees during the meeting.“In every aspect, including calling on the Governor, visiting New Delhi to submit any representation to the Centre or meeting officials of the Election Commission, both the parties will do it together,” Atchannaidu asserted. ‘Bhavishyathku Guarantee’ Both parties will take up ‘Bhavishyathku Guarantee’ programme from Nov 17 and hold Atmiya Samavesams in all 175 constituencies Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp