YSRC highlights empowerment of women in Samajika Sadhikara Yatra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders continued Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra on Thursday highlighting the welfare initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the empowerment of marginalised and downtrodden sections.

In Anakapalle constituency, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy and others addressed an impressive gathering where they underscored the key role of women in family wellbeing, emphasising the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment. Prasada Rao highlighted how Jagan took the decision to channel all welfare schemes through women’s accounts, positioning them as the pillars of the household, family and the State at large.

In rebuttal to the unfounded assertions and hollow assurances put forth by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, he retorted, “Naidu is imploring for an opportunity, claiming that he will distribute money to the people. However, how can one place trust in Naidu, who failed to deliver the election promises he made in 2014?”

He also took a jibe at Naidu over his lack of awareness of the idea of development. “Some claim there is a dearth of development in AP now. Naidu should address this query. Is construction of roads, refurbishment of schools, streamlining government operations through the secretariat system and transformative advancements in education and medicine not indicative of development? Everyone knows the scam committed by ex-CM in the name of Janmabhoomi Committees,” he observed.

Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Peedika Rajanna Dora accused Naidu of neglecting BC, SC, ST and minority communities. “Our sole trust lies in Jagan. His victory is not just his own but a collective triumph for all of us. Unlike Naidu, who showed little regard for STs, Jagan has appointed them as Deputy Chief Ministers, giving them their due respect and ensuring that they get seated right beside him,” he lauded.

Apart from the above, the event was also attended by other YSRC leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, Anakapalle MP B Venkata Satyavathi and MLC Varudu Kalyani.

In Pamarru constituency of Krishna district, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, MPs Nandigam Suresh and Mopidevi Venkataramana, along with local MLA K Anil Kumar, took part in the bus yatra.

The meeting commenced after paying floral tributes to the bronze statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Nagarjuna said, ‘Many political stalwarts have initiated movements to address and eliminate social disparities among Backward Classes. Jagan’s role in spearheading a similar social revolution in Andhra Pradesh will go down in history.’’The bus yatra also evoked a good response in Kavali constituency of Nellore district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders continued Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra on Thursday highlighting the welfare initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the empowerment of marginalised and downtrodden sections. In Anakapalle constituency, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy and others addressed an impressive gathering where they underscored the key role of women in family wellbeing, emphasising the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment. Prasada Rao highlighted how Jagan took the decision to channel all welfare schemes through women’s accounts, positioning them as the pillars of the household, family and the State at large. In rebuttal to the unfounded assertions and hollow assurances put forth by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, he retorted, “Naidu is imploring for an opportunity, claiming that he will distribute money to the people. However, how can one place trust in Naidu, who failed to deliver the election promises he made in 2014?”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also took a jibe at Naidu over his lack of awareness of the idea of development. “Some claim there is a dearth of development in AP now. Naidu should address this query. Is construction of roads, refurbishment of schools, streamlining government operations through the secretariat system and transformative advancements in education and medicine not indicative of development? Everyone knows the scam committed by ex-CM in the name of Janmabhoomi Committees,” he observed. Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Peedika Rajanna Dora accused Naidu of neglecting BC, SC, ST and minority communities. “Our sole trust lies in Jagan. His victory is not just his own but a collective triumph for all of us. Unlike Naidu, who showed little regard for STs, Jagan has appointed them as Deputy Chief Ministers, giving them their due respect and ensuring that they get seated right beside him,” he lauded. Apart from the above, the event was also attended by other YSRC leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, Anakapalle MP B Venkata Satyavathi and MLC Varudu Kalyani. In Pamarru constituency of Krishna district, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, MPs Nandigam Suresh and Mopidevi Venkataramana, along with local MLA K Anil Kumar, took part in the bus yatra. The meeting commenced after paying floral tributes to the bronze statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Nagarjuna said, ‘Many political stalwarts have initiated movements to address and eliminate social disparities among Backward Classes. Jagan’s role in spearheading a similar social revolution in Andhra Pradesh will go down in history.’’The bus yatra also evoked a good response in Kavali constituency of Nellore district. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp