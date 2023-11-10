Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC mandal presidents to play key role in new campaign

Flex banners, highlighting the benefits that people have received through the State government’s welfare schemes were erected at the Secretariats.

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC’s public outreach campaign, ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’, commenced at 700-odd village/ward secretariats across the State on Thursday. The programme has been designed in a manner that mandal presidents of the party and local elected representatives play a key role in reaching out to the people and explaining to them about the development that the State has achieved under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance in the last four years.

The campaign would be taken up under the purview of 7,610 secretariats till November 23 with the help of volunteers, a YSRC leader said and added that they will interact with 15 families in a day. Flex banners, highlighting the benefits that people have received through the State government’s welfare schemes, were erected at the Secretariats on day one of the campaign.

“The party’s mandal presidents will stay put in the respective villages for the night. In the morning, they will distribute a 24-page booklet,  elaborating on the achievements of the YSRC government and how its governance is different in comparison to the previous TDP regime,” the YSRC leader explained.

Stressing the need for the Jagan government to return to power in 2024, YSRC Kurnool district president BY Ramaiah expressed, “The development achieved in the past four years can continue if the party is elected again.”

