2.25L special entry darshan tickets to Tirumala temple sold in 20 minutes

The tickets were released by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan from December 23.

Published: 11th November 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala temple.

The Tirumala temple used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: In a record time, as many as 2.25 lakh Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets of Tirumala temple were sold in just 20 minutes on Friday, said the temple officials.

The tickets were released by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan from December 23. With the sale of Special Darshan tickets, the TTD has bagged a revenue of Rs 6,75,00,000.

The TTD also released Srivani Donation and Darshan tickets at 11 am on Friday. However, the devotees were confused by the accidental inclusion of additional information, seeking people to fill their nominee.

Later, the TTD dismissed the Srivani Donation and Darshan ticket slot. It was informed that free tokens will be released on December 22 through offline at nine different places down the hill.

