Andhra Pradesh HC directs CID to file counter on Kilaru’s plea

The court observed that there is a prima facie issue that needs to be adjudicated in the petition and directed the CID to file a counter on or before November 16.

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the CID to file a counter on a petition filed by Kilaru Rajesh, State TDP organising secretary and coordination head for Yuva Galam Padayatra of party national general secretary Nara Lokesh. The CID has made a mention of Rajesh in the skill development case.

Rajesh had filed the petition to declare the action of CID summoning him under Section 160 and 91 of CrPC in October and November and treating him as an accused and wanted person and coercing him to subscribe the allegations made by the investigating agency in the skill development case, without following the due procedure as illegal. He also urged the court to declare the action of the investigating officer in allowing DG Intelligence PSR Anjaneyulu to interrogate him as illegal.

The court observed that there is a prima facie issue that needs to be adjudicated in the petition and directed the CID to file a counter on or before November 16. The CID, during the arguments, agreed that they made a mistake in putting Rajesh name on the official website as ‘Wanted Person’.

