APSSDC case: Former CM Naidu’s bail plea posted to November 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday posted the hearing on the bail petition of former CM N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case to November 15, adding there would not be any more adjournments on the petition.

The court earlier heard the supplementary petitions filed by Naidu in the bail petition and granted him interim bail on health grounds and posted the bail petition hearing to November 10.

Representing the APCID, Special Public Prosecutor YN Vivekananda informed the court that Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy could not attend the court and sought adjournment of the case to November 21 or 22. Reacting to it, Naidu’s counsel Dammalapati Srinivasa Rao said the CID is seeking adjournments, which is detrimental to the personal liberty of the petitioner.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday posted the hearing on the bail petition of former CM N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case to November 15, adding there would not be any more adjournments on the petition. The court earlier heard the supplementary petitions filed by Naidu in the bail petition and granted him interim bail on health grounds and posted the bail petition hearing to November 10. Representing the APCID, Special Public Prosecutor YN Vivekananda informed the court that Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy could not attend the court and sought adjournment of the case to November 21 or 22. Reacting to it, Naidu’s counsel Dammalapati Srinivasa Rao said the CID is seeking adjournments, which is detrimental to the personal liberty of the petitioner.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp