CM Jagan inaugurates two new police stations in Kadapa district

The CM further held a meeting with the officials and people’s representatives at Eco Park and reviewed the development works in the Pulivendula constituency.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates RK Valley police station in Kadapa I Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated the RK Valley police station built for Rs 1.75 crore.

On the second day of his visit to Kadapa district, he also virtually inaugurated the Jammalamadugu police station constructed for Rs 2.75 crore. 

Further, Jagan interacted with the local people to know about problems and received petitions from them. He held a meeting with the officials and people’s representatives at Eco Park and reviewed the development works in the Pulivendula constituency.

District Collector V Vijay Rama Raju briefed the Chief Minister on the development works initiated by Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) OSD Anil Kumar also explained the progress achieved by PADA. Leaders from Vemula mandal expressed their happiness over the infrastructure development in the district in the last four years.

They urged the Chief Minister to set up industries to effectively utilise the abundant mineral resources in the district and generate employment for local people. On the occasion, Jagan released the 56th National Library Week poster, which will be celebrated from November 14 to 20.

Jagan Mohan Reddy RK Valley police station

