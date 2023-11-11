Ex-MP Undavalli Arun Kumar's plea for CBI probe: Andhra HC questions delay in serving notices

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the Registry to take action against those responsible for the delay in serving notices on the respondents in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar seeking directions to hand over the probe into the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case to the CBI.

The court had earlier asked the registry to serve notices on the respondents, including the CBI and others to file counter.

When the PIL came up for hearing on Friday, Undavalli’s counsel KG Krishna Murthy informed the court that it had issued notices to the respondents on October 13, but the registry had sent the notices on November 9 only and sought action against those responsible for the delay. Justice U Durgaprasad Rao and Justice M Kiranmayi said it was clear that the notices were sent on November 9 only and asked the Registry to take action in this regard.

During the hearing, Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that the government had constituted a SIT and a cabinet sub-committee to review the decision of the previous government, which was challenged by the opposition TDP leaders in the High Court. During the hearing of the petitions, the government sought a probe by the CBI into the decisions of the previous government, but the single-judge bench refused to add the Centre as a respondent.

When the same was challenged, the Supreme Court asked the High Court to continue the probe and add the Centre as a respondent.

The bench asked the AG to file a counter that it does not have any objection to handing over the probe to the CBI. The bench said the PIL was placed before them on the directions of the Chief Justice of the High Court and they could not issue any instructions for placing the petition before a single judge. The bench asked the AG to approach the Chief Justice in this regard and posted the matter for hearing on November 29.

