Illegal confinement of Nellore man irks Andhra HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday expressed its serious displeasure over the State police for illegally confining individuals.

The court heard a Habeas Corpus petition filed against the illegal detention of a person by Vedayapalem police of Nellore district.

When the photos of the individual lodged in a cell were produced, the court said they reflected the situation and questioned whether it was a violation of human rights to illegally confine a person. The court also expressed its displeasure over the police picking up the person from his house on October 25 and showing his arrest on November 8.

It asked the need for the police to confine a person, who was an accused in a cheating case, illegally for so many days when he could have been questioned after serving 41A notice.

It asked the petitioner to approach the forum to initiate action against the Circle Inspector and SI of the police station and also for compensation and disposal of the petition.

