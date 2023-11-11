Home States Andhra Pradesh

Karthika Brahmotsavams commence in Andhra Pradesh's Tiruchanoor

It is tradition to offer Pattu saree to the presiding deity of Sri Padmavathi Devi on the occasion of annual brahmotsavams on behalf of the State government.

Published: 11th November 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The annual Karthika Brahmotavams in Tiruchanoor commenced on a religious note with the ceremonious Dhwajarohanam on Friday. On the occasion, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer AV Dharma Reddy said that every year, the annual festival is observed with grandeur in Tiruchanoor.

He said special arrangements are being made for Gaja Vahanam and Panchami Theertham. He complimented the deputy director of gardens Srinivasulu for making colourful arrangements in the Friday Gardens to match the occasion.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy offered silk robes to Tiruchanoor temple. It is tradition to offer Pattu saree to the presiding deity of Sri Padmavathi Devi on the occasion of annual brahmotsavams on behalf of the State government.

On the other hand, the Hindu Maha Sabha Trust chairman DL Vasanta Kumar presented six umbrellas to Tiruchanoor temple on the occasion. The TTD spruced up the pilgrim centre of Tiruchanoor in a splendid way to host the nine-day mega-annual Brahmotsavams. The entire temple is decked with colourful illumination.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AV Dharma Reddy Karthika Brahmotavams Dhwajarohanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp