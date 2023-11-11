Karthika Brahmotsavams commence in Andhra Pradesh's Tiruchanoor

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The annual Karthika Brahmotavams in Tiruchanoor commenced on a religious note with the ceremonious Dhwajarohanam on Friday. On the occasion, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer AV Dharma Reddy said that every year, the annual festival is observed with grandeur in Tiruchanoor.

He said special arrangements are being made for Gaja Vahanam and Panchami Theertham. He complimented the deputy director of gardens Srinivasulu for making colourful arrangements in the Friday Gardens to match the occasion.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy offered silk robes to Tiruchanoor temple. It is tradition to offer Pattu saree to the presiding deity of Sri Padmavathi Devi on the occasion of annual brahmotsavams on behalf of the State government.

On the other hand, the Hindu Maha Sabha Trust chairman DL Vasanta Kumar presented six umbrellas to Tiruchanoor temple on the occasion. The TTD spruced up the pilgrim centre of Tiruchanoor in a splendid way to host the nine-day mega-annual Brahmotsavams. The entire temple is decked with colourful illumination.

