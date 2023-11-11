Nara Lokesh condemns YSRC attack on Telugu Desam cadre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday condemned the alleged YSRC attack on party village committee president Muniratnam Naidu at Bhimavaram in Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district.

Taking to social media platform X, Lokesh alleged that the ruling YSRC leaders had resorted to attacking TDP activists out of fear of its defeat in the upcoming elections. He deplored that the law and order situation in the State had deteriorated in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

TDP State President K Atchannaidu also condemned the attack and denounced the ‘highhandedness’ of Kotala Chandrasekhar Reddy and Naveen Reddy, associates of YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy in Chandragiri constituency.

The attackers, who were under the influence of liquor and ganja, assaulted Muniratnam, he charged. He asserted that the TDP would not be cowed down by YSRC threats and attacks. He demanded that Tirupati district SP Parameswara Reddy take stern action against the YSRC leaders involved in the attack.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday condemned the alleged YSRC attack on party village committee president Muniratnam Naidu at Bhimavaram in Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district. Taking to social media platform X, Lokesh alleged that the ruling YSRC leaders had resorted to attacking TDP activists out of fear of its defeat in the upcoming elections. He deplored that the law and order situation in the State had deteriorated in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. TDP State President K Atchannaidu also condemned the attack and denounced the ‘highhandedness’ of Kotala Chandrasekhar Reddy and Naveen Reddy, associates of YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy in Chandragiri constituency. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The attackers, who were under the influence of liquor and ganja, assaulted Muniratnam, he charged. He asserted that the TDP would not be cowed down by YSRC threats and attacks. He demanded that Tirupati district SP Parameswara Reddy take stern action against the YSRC leaders involved in the attack. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp