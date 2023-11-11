Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh condemns YSRC attack on Telugu Desam cadre

TDP State President K Atchannaidu also condemned the attack and denounced the ‘highhandedness’ of Kotala Chandrasekhar Reddy and Naveen Reddy, associates of YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

Published: 11th November 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Nara lokesh

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday condemned the alleged YSRC attack on party village committee president Muniratnam Naidu at Bhimavaram in Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district.

Taking to social media platform X, Lokesh alleged that the ruling YSRC leaders had resorted to attacking TDP activists out of fear of its defeat in the upcoming elections. He deplored that the law and order situation in the State had deteriorated in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

TDP State President K Atchannaidu also condemned the attack and denounced the ‘highhandedness’ of Kotala Chandrasekhar Reddy and Naveen Reddy, associates of YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy in Chandragiri constituency. 

The attackers, who were under the influence of liquor and ganja, assaulted Muniratnam, he charged. He asserted that the TDP would not be cowed down by YSRC threats and attacks. He demanded that Tirupati district SP Parameswara Reddy take stern action against the YSRC leaders involved in the attack.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Nara Lokesh YSRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp