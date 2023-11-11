Revamped Gandhi Park reopens in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a moment of joy for the people of Guntur, the much-awaited revamped Gandhi Park has finally opened its gates to the public. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to the Government (Public Affairs), MP Ayodhya Ramireddy, government whip Lella Appi Reddy, and civic officials, inaugurated the park.

Sajjala emphasised the importance of parks in providing ample breathing space for citizens and combating environmental pollution. “In line with this vision, the State government has taken special measures to develop parks in cities across the State,” he added.

The revamped Gandhi Park is not just a feast for the eyes but also offers a range of exciting activities, including splash pad, the Guntur Express toy train, a chess board, a dinosaur theater, butterfly zones, selfie points, seating plazas, jungle book area, waste to wonder exhibit, a party lawn, and an open gym.

Located opposite the Guntur Municipal Corporation office, Gandhi Park covers a six-kilometer area. Despite its central location, the park had been neglected for two decades due to lack of maintenance and funds. After several requests from the public, GMC had allocated Rs 6.25 crore to renovate the park.

The park is not only an entertainment zone but also has a long history. Originally inaugurated in 1950 during the tenure of special officer Rao Sahab S Mukti Swami, the park holds historical significance as a gathering place for freedom fighters during the struggle for independence.GMC mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, civic chief Kirthi Chekuri, MLAs Musthafa, Maddali Giridhar, and others were also present.

