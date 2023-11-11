Revenue Min Dharmana lauds CM Jagan’s vision for social justice

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao has asserted that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is going ahead with determination to empower SC, ST, BC and minorities despite the hurdles created by feudal forces led by the opposition TDP.

The State is set to witness a battle between SC, ST, BC and minorities led by YSRC, and the feudal forces led by TDP in the next polls. “I hope Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra will pave the way for the victory of the poor over feudal forces,” he asserted.

Along with YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, Deputy Chief Ministers Peedika Rajanna Dora, Budi Mutyala Naidu, MLA A Joga Rao, ZP Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao and other YSRC leaders, he participated in the yatra in Parvathipuram on Friday.

Dharmana said, “Many people have questioned the substantial investment in school education by the YSRC government. We aim to promote the economic growth of the State by empowering the backbone of our society - our children. Jagan envisions investing in our children, ensuring that the financial constraints of parents do not hinder the career opportunities of wards. The extensive development undertaken by the YSRC across various sectors is narrowing the gap between the rich and the poor, showcasing Jagan’s unwavering dedication to the uplift of the underprivileged.”

