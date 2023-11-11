SRM-AP varsity gets financial grant of Rs 1.4 cr from Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The mechanical engineering department of the SRM University-AP has been awarded a financial grant of Rs 1.4 crore under the prestigious FIST (Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure) by the Central government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The equipment proposed under the FIST grant is a high resolution x-ray micro computed tomographic scanner that will help material scientists, engineers, manufacturers and researchers to investigate internal structures, pore flaws of metallic, polymer and ceramic components non-destructively.

This state-of-the-art facility will promote R&D activities in new and emerging areas of Materials Science Engineering and Manufacturing. Additionally, it seeks to attract fresh talents to the university, fostering an environment of innovation and scientific excellence.

The established facility will be available to internal and external users from academic institutions, research labs, manufacturing industries, MSMEs and start-ups. The grant, awarded for a duration of five years, is a testament to the unwavering commitment of SRM University-AP to provide cutting-edge resources for the advancement of scientific studies.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The mechanical engineering department of the SRM University-AP has been awarded a financial grant of Rs 1.4 crore under the prestigious FIST (Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure) by the Central government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST). The equipment proposed under the FIST grant is a high resolution x-ray micro computed tomographic scanner that will help material scientists, engineers, manufacturers and researchers to investigate internal structures, pore flaws of metallic, polymer and ceramic components non-destructively. This state-of-the-art facility will promote R&D activities in new and emerging areas of Materials Science Engineering and Manufacturing. Additionally, it seeks to attract fresh talents to the university, fostering an environment of innovation and scientific excellence.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The established facility will be available to internal and external users from academic institutions, research labs, manufacturing industries, MSMEs and start-ups. The grant, awarded for a duration of five years, is a testament to the unwavering commitment of SRM University-AP to provide cutting-edge resources for the advancement of scientific studies. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp