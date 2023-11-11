Strict vigil to curb illegal cracker sale in Vizag

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a move to ensure safety of people during Diwali, Visakhapatnam police issued guidelines for sellers as well as manufacturers, in the city on Friday. According to Vizag Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr. A Ravi Shankar, sellers and manufacturers must obtain license for firecrackers. He made it clear that fireworks manufacturing and storage centres must be situated at a safe distance from residential areas.

“Adhere strictly to all fire safety precautions. The personnel involved must be well-versed in responding to accidents. Firecracker stores must be set up only at locations approved by the authorities. Avoid selling fireworks near residential areas, educational institutions, and hospitals,” he said.

The top cop stated that vendors must maintain some distance between firecracker shops. Moreover, every shop will be equipped with fire-proof cylinders, dry sand, and sufficient water. Employment of minors is strictly prohibited for stocking, manufacturing and selling of firecrackers.

“Licensees bear sole responsibility for accidents caused by selling crackers to unlicensed individuals. Shops must display licenses prominently. They are permitted to operate until 9 p.m on Diwali, with no sales allowed post 5 p.m,” the top cop said.

The DCPs mentioned that 120 shops that were permitted to be set up in Zone-1 and Zone-2 last year, didn’t report any fire incidents. The police stressed the importance of strict adherence to guidelines this year to prevent untoward incidents. They have issued a stern warning against the unauthorised sale and possession of firecrackers, indicating that strict legal action will be taken.

