‘Pala Velluva’ riddled with irregularities: Nadendla

In a counter to Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju’s criticism, he asked him to answer three questions.

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar on Saturday alleged that the ruling YSRC leaders had resorted to large-scale irregularities to the tune of several crores in the Pala Velluva programme.

Speaking to newsmen at the JSP headquarters in Mangalagiri, he said, “There is enough evidence in this regard. However, it is very unfortunate that the minister concerned has not taken constructive criticism in the right spirit. Instead of initiating measures to rectify the irregularities, the minister, who reacted 10 days after the allegation, has totally diverted the issue.”

In a counter to Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju’s criticism, he asked him to answer three questions. Why there are discrepancies in the total number of milch cattle procured? If the claim of the government is correct that 3.94 lakh milch cattle have been procured, why there has been no improvement in milk production in the State? If there are no irregularities in Pala Velluva, why the list of beneficiaries is not being disclosed, he asked.

