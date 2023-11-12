Vizag’s Health City set to get a common lab

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A common facility laboratory will soon be established at the Health City, developed by Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), at Arilova in Visakhapatnam with Rs 10 crore. The State’s first-of-its-kind facility will be located in the ready-to-occupy space in Madhura Brindavan Hospital. Spread across 15,000 sq.ft, the lab will have a cath lab, CT scan and other state-of-the-art medical equipment. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be formed for undertaking the project.

There are 30 hospitals in the Health City and another 18 are in various stages of construction. The common facility is expected to be beneficial for these hospitals as they can avail the services instead of upgrading their labs individually. The lab will also boost health tourism as patients from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh come to Vizag, particularly to the Health City, for treatment.

A detailed project report (DPR) for the common facility has already been prepared. While the lab will come up in one of the two clusters at Health City, a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) will be established in the other cluster under the supervision of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

As many as 18 pipelines of various hospitals will be connected to the plant. The government has approved the setting up of the CETP with latest technology at the Health City. The APIIC is acquiring one acre land to set up the plant, district industries centre general manager Ch Ganapati said.

