YSRC govt spent Rs 23,175 cr for welfare of Minorities: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Of the total Rs 2.40 lakh crore spent on various welfare schemes in the last 53 months, the State government has extended Rs 23,175 crore to Minorities through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) and non-DBT schemes, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing a gathering during an event held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, which is observed as National Education Day and Minorities’ Welfare Day.

Recalling that it was his father and former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy who introduced 4% reservations for Muslims in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan said, “My government is working towards the social, economic, educational and political empowerment of the community to take the cause of their welfare forward.”

Pointing out that there was not a single Muslim minister during the TDP regime, he stated, “There are four Muslim MLAs and four MLCs in the YSRC government. One of the deputy chief ministers and deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council are also Muslims.”Further, he urged people to notice the difference between the two regimes and understand who has their best interest at heart.

Asserting that his is the only government that has been implementing various welfare programmes for Minorities, he said, “We made a law to give 50% nominated posts to SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes), BCs (Backward Classes) and Minorities.”

Elucidating the efforts taken by the ruling YSRC for the economic welfare of Minorities, the Chief Minister said, “Ours is the only government which has issued orders for protecting the properties of Wakf Board and churches. We have been paying monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 each to Imams and Rs 5,000 each to Mouzams and pastors. We have implemented a sub-plan for Minorities and also introduced Urdu as the second language in schools. Besides, the State government has also been arranging Haj Yatras for pilgrims from Vijayawada.”

Jagan also pointed out that the YSR Shaadi Tohfa scheme has helped Muslim girls pursue education.

Earlier, the Chief Minister presented the Life Time Achievement and other awards for 2023 to Muslim scholars.While Dr SA Sattar Saheb (Kadapa district) was presented with the Moulana Azad National Award, Baba Fakruddin (Annamayya district) and Dr Patan Karimulla (Chittoor district) received the Dr Abdul Haq Award.

Mohammad Azmat Ali (Kurnool district), Patan Mohammad Khan (Chittoor district), Shaik Abdul Gaffar (Kurnool district), Syed Shafi Ahamad Quadri (Tirupati district) and Mohammad Gouse Arif (Kadapa district) were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Awards.Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) SB Amzath Basha, senior officials and minority leaders attended the programme.

Jagan presents Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Chief Minister presented the Lifetime Achievement Awards to Mohammad Azmat Ali, Patan Mohammad Khan, Shaik Abdul Gaffar, Syed Shafi Ahamad Quadri and Mohammad Gouse Arif

