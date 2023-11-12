YSRC striving for firm grip on North Andhra

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Opposition Telugu Desam is yet to come to grips with the arrest of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case, though the former Chief Minister has been released on interim bail subsequently. The TDP has abruptly stopped its Bhavishyathuku Guarantee, and Yuva Galam Padayatra of party general secretary Nara Lokesh, which should have entered North Coastal Andhra by this time as per the original schedule.

After Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s announcement of an electoral alliance with the Telugu Desam, the strategic coordination meetings are still at a nascent stage and the TDP-JSP combine is yet to go to the people with a joint manifesto.

On the other hand, the ruling YSRC is marching ahead with its mass outreach programmes in North Coastal Andhra. The first phase of YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra, which began from Itchapuram on October 26, has concluded in Parvathipuram Manyam district. The bus yatra has evoked a tremendous response, attracting huge crowds, which has boosted the morale of YSRC rank and file.

After the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, the YSRC has taken up yet another door-to-door campaign ‘Why AP needs Jagan’.YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said, “The mass outreach programmes have been designed as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to explain to the people the achievements of the State government on welfare and development fronts in the last four-and-a-half years.”

After Diwali, the second phase of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra is likely to be taken out on November 15.Meanwhile, the TDP and JSP which held district level coordination meetings, are gearing up for the Assembly constituency level meetings from November 13 to 15. TDP and JSP leaders in five zones of the State will take part in the meetings. A joint protest highlighting the bad condition of roads in the State will be organised by the TDP-JSP combine on November 17 and 18.

JSP Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tata Rao said, “The joint coordination meetings are necessary to ensure the vote transfer to the TDP-JSP combine in the ensuing elections. Over 90% of the party rank and file are in favour of the alliance to defeat the YSRC in the ensuing elections.”

Speaking on alliance, TDP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said, “The TDP-JSP combine will certainly dethrone the YSRC government in the ensuing elections. People are vexed with the autocratic rule of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and they are ready to support to the TDP-JSP alliance. The TDP has already identified some constituencies, which can be allotted to the alliance partner.”

