Fire engulfs plastic factory in Andhra Pradesh, no casualties reported

The blaze erupted around 2 am at Evergreen Polymers company in the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) zone in Pedagantyada.

Published: 13th November 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 08:56 AM

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: A massive fire broke out at a plastic balls manufacturing unit near here in the small hours of Sunday, police said.

However, no loss of life or injury was reported so far.

The blaze erupted around 2 am at Evergreen Polymers company in the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) zone in Pedagantyada, they said.

"The incident occurred when an operator burnt the pressing mesh to remove plastic remnants lying on it outside the compound," Visakhapatnam DCP -- 2 K Ananda Reddy told PTI.

Six fire tenders and one foam tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

