24x7 quality power ensured to consumers, says Special Chief Secy

VIJAYAWADA: The power utilities have overcome many challenges to ensure 24x7 quality and reliable power supply to the electricity consumers of the State and displayed decent overall performance year on year in meeting the growing energy demand.

During a review on energy demand with AP Genco, Transco and DISCOMs, Special Chief Secretary (energy) and Transco CMD K Vijayanand said the power demand was exceptionally high in the recent times due to various reasons but the power utilities performed extremely well to meet the raising demand.

“The energy demand growth rate was abnormal due to the El Nino effect with no adequate rainfall in the Southwest monsoon season in the period 2023-24 and there were no inflows to major reservoirs. The heat wave conditions prevailed in the State from June to October, which was unprecedented,’’ Vijayanand said and added that even in such difficult conditions, the utilities have successfully provided quality power to customers.

Despite of unfavourable conditions, the utilities have supplied maximum energy of 263.24 MU on June 16 and met a maximum demand of 13,028 MW on October 19 which is highest till date, he said.Vijayanand said the energy demand in 2022-23 financial year from April 2022 to October 2022 was around 42,140 MU while the demand for the same period in 2023 is around 48,522 MU.

On the occasion, AP Genco managing director KVN Chakradhar Babu said the Genco is making optimum generation and followed the best operation and maintenance management practices to maximise reliability and availability of thermal power generating units.Chakradhar Babu explained the grid demand is maintaining at 220 MU from April to October against the demand of around 190 MU to 200 MU in 2022.

