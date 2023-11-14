Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amaralingeswara temple gears up for devotee rush in Karthika Masam

The temple would be open till 10 pm on every Monday, and till 9 pm on remaining days of the week.

Published: 14th November 2023 09:00 AM

Lord Amaraligeswara Swamy temple in Amaravathi

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Lord Amaraligeswara Swamy temple in Amaravathi is all decked up for auspicious Karthika Masam festivities, scheduled to begin from November 14. Lakhs of devotees from across the State visit the temple during the Karthika Masam, which will continue till December 12.

The Amaravati temple also known as Amararama in the erstwhile Guntur district is the first and one of the five pancharamas in the State along with Draksharama in Draksharamam, Somarama in Bhimavaram, Ksheeraramam in Palakollu, and Kumararama in Samalakota.

According to the schedule of special poojas and abhishekams to be conducted every day throughout the month, shudhajala abhishekam would be performed to the deity on every Monday from 5 am to 5 pm, special kumkumarchana to Balachamundeshwari on every Friday, jwalamalika deepotsavam, and teppotsavam would be held on Kathika pournami.

To allow the devotees to conduct abhishekams directly, a special charalingam of Amaralingeswara Swamy was set up in the mandpam in the south corner of the temple, said temple executive officer Vemuri Gopinatha Sharma.

He further informed that special queue lines have been set up for the devotees who visit all pancharamas in single day.The temple would be open till 10 pm on every Monday, and till 9 pm on remaining days of the week. Along with this, free darshan, annadanam, accommodation for devotees have also been set up.

Lord Amaraligeswara Swamy Amaravathi Karthika Masam

