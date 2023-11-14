Andhra Kesari University set to get Rs 25-cr facelift

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The newly established Andhra Kesari University (AKU) Executive Council (EC) in its maiden meeting held recently here at the AKU campus unanimously passed a resolution for allocation of Rs 25 crore from its budget to take up various development works at the university.

The EC agreed to take up the construction of academic building, separate hostel buildings for gents and ladies in around 50,000 sq ft with an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore.

The EC also agreed to accord affiliation to all degree/PG colleges officially transferred to the AKU from the Acharya Nagarjuna University.The EC meeting also approved to fix fees to be paid to the university by those colleges which are getting affiliation of the university newly.Further, the EC meeting agreed to send proposals to the government for the approval of conversion of the temporary appointments of all nine teaching staff into permanent employees of the university.

AKU Vice-Chancellor (VC) M Anji Reddy presided over the 1st EC meeting and the State Higher Education Council Chairman Prof Hemachandra Reddy, Deputy Secretary K Venkateswara Rao and the state Finance department Asst Secretary B Srinivasulu attended the meeting through Virtual system. University Registrar M Haribabu, EC Members Rajamohan Rao, Dr D Venkateswara Reddy, OSD KVN Raju, K Anila Kumari, Dr KV Padmavathi, Dr Kalyani, K Venkateswara Reddy and T Sumathi attended the meeting.

On the other hand, the AKU examination wing has announced that the first semester exams of the university degree courses would be held from December 1 onwards.Up to the last academic year, Degree examinations were conducted by the Acharya Nagarjuna University and from the new academic year, new Andhra Kesari University has taken over the charge and degree classes were taken with its own academic syllabus in all 88 affiliated degree colleges across the combined Prakasam district limits.Accordingly, the first year Degree examination pattern and papers are also designed and will be conducted by the AKU only.

Nodal Centres

AKU authorities will establish Nodal Centres and take necessary security arrangements for the safe keeping of examination question papers and answer papers as well

