APICET final phase counselling from tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education on Monday released a notification for the second and final phase of web counselling for candidates who have qualified the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET-2023).

Registration for web counselling will be from November 15 to 17, verification of certificates will be from November 16 to 18, and exercising of web options will be done from November 17 to 19. Change of web options will be on November 20.For more details, log on to https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/

