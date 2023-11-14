Clear pending dues worth Rs 1k cr: ASHA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospital Association (ASHA) demanded the government to settle pending bills amounting to Rs 1,000 crore accumulated over the past 45 days.

ASHA members presented a memorandum to Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare on Monday.

They emphasised, according to estimates provided by the Trust’s CEO, outstanding claims of Rs 1,000 crore remain unpaid, excluding recent submissions.They conveyed their inability to continue serving Trust beneficiaries beyond November 27 unless all pending dues are cleared. The letter highlighted various issues.

