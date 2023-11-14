Cops step up surveillance at beaches in Bapatla dist

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police rescued a man from drowning at Suryalanka police on Monday.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Sibarouth (30), a native of Odisha, who had shifted to Guntur for work. The incident took place when he, along with his friends visited Suryalanka beach, where they ventured into deep waters despite the warnings from the guards. They were washed away by the heavy tides following which the outpost guards observed the man and alerted the divers. The divers immediately brought back him to shore. Following the incident, the cops have stepped up the safety parameters on the beaches.

As part of it, cautionary boards have been set up on the beaches, with advisories on safety measures to be taken while venturing into the sea. As many as 10 skilled divers are available at the beach round the clock to rescue the people. Additionally, a first-aid centre was also opened to provide immediate treatment. The civic police along with the marine police are positioned at various points from Ramapuram beach to Vodarevu coastline which is over 700 metres.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: Bapatla police rescued a man from drowning at Suryalanka police on Monday. According to the police, the victim was identified as Sibarouth (30), a native of Odisha, who had shifted to Guntur for work. The incident took place when he, along with his friends visited Suryalanka beach, where they ventured into deep waters despite the warnings from the guards. They were washed away by the heavy tides following which the outpost guards observed the man and alerted the divers. The divers immediately brought back him to shore. Following the incident, the cops have stepped up the safety parameters on the beaches. As part of it, cautionary boards have been set up on the beaches, with advisories on safety measures to be taken while venturing into the sea. As many as 10 skilled divers are available at the beach round the clock to rescue the people. Additionally, a first-aid centre was also opened to provide immediate treatment. The civic police along with the marine police are positioned at various points from Ramapuram beach to Vodarevu coastline which is over 700 metres.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp