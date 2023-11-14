Home States Andhra Pradesh

JAC hails promotions to housing staff

Dasaradhi Sarma, general secretary of the JAC, opined that this is the first time such a large number of employees got promotion in the housing corporation.

Published: 14th November 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Special chief secretary (housing) Ajay Jain (right) with other dignitaries at the ‘eco-niwas samhita’ in Vijayawada

FILE - Special chief secretary (housing) Ajay Jain (right) with other dignitaries at the ‘eco-niwas samhita’ in Vijayawada. (Photo| Prasant Madugala, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Close to 400 employees of the Housing Department have got promotions in the present government after Ajay Jain took charge as the Special Chief Secretary. Nearly, 180 AEs have been promoted as DEEs, 26 DEEs as EEs and 10 EEs as SEs. Apart from awarding promotions, the employee health coverage limit has been raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh.

AP State Housing Corporation Managing Director G Lakshmisha is conducting Grievance Day on the third Friday of every month to solve the employees’ issues at the field level and take remedial measures.
The Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Employees Joint Action Committee has expressed its happiness over the housing corporation management’s decision to give promotions to all the eligible employees in transparent manner.

Dasaradhi Sarma, general secretary of the JAC, opined that this is the first time such a large number of employees got promotion in the housing corporation. He also hailed the decision of raising the health insurance coverage limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Ajay Jain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp