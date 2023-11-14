JAC hails promotions to housing staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Close to 400 employees of the Housing Department have got promotions in the present government after Ajay Jain took charge as the Special Chief Secretary. Nearly, 180 AEs have been promoted as DEEs, 26 DEEs as EEs and 10 EEs as SEs. Apart from awarding promotions, the employee health coverage limit has been raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh.

AP State Housing Corporation Managing Director G Lakshmisha is conducting Grievance Day on the third Friday of every month to solve the employees’ issues at the field level and take remedial measures.

The Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Employees Joint Action Committee has expressed its happiness over the housing corporation management’s decision to give promotions to all the eligible employees in transparent manner.

Dasaradhi Sarma, general secretary of the JAC, opined that this is the first time such a large number of employees got promotion in the housing corporation. He also hailed the decision of raising the health insurance coverage limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

