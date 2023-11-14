JSP keen to contest 3 seats in Konaseema

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: Even as the TDP-JSP alliance is yet to take a final shape, Jana Sena is said to be keen on contesting at least three Assembly seats in Ambedkar Konaseema district as part of seat sharing between the two parties. The JSP leadership wants to contest Razole, Mummidivaram and Amalapuram segments, where the party has a strong Kapu community base, which it is relying on to emerge victorious in the elections.

However, the TDP is unlikely to forego the three seats as it has strong leaders in the constituencies, including some former MLAs. The newly formed district consists of Amalapuram, Ramachandrapuram and Kothapeta revenue divisions and it has seven Assembly seats. They include Ramachandrapuram, Mandapeta, Razole, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram, Kothapeta and P Gannavaram.Bonthu Rajesh is said to be one of the strong contenders for the JSP ticket from Razole. From the TDP, former minister and party incharge Gollapalli Surya Rao is aspiring for Razole seat.

In Mummidivaram, JSP leader Pithani Balakrishna, who unsuccessfully contested earlier, has been trying to get the party ticket. Settibattula Rajubabu, member of the JSP PAC from Konaseema, is hopeful of getting the party ticket to contest from Amalapuram.However, it is likely to take more time to get a clear picture on probables as the TDP-JSP talks are yet to reach the seat sharing stage.

