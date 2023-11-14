Lokesh condemns YSRC ‘attack’ on Telugu Yuvatha leader

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the alleged YSRC attack on Telugu Yuvatha spokesperson Manda Vijay Gopal at Kolimigundla in Nandyal district. In a statement issued on Monday, he alleged that the followers of YSRC leader Nageswara Rao attacked the house of Vijay Gopal, dragged him out and slapped him with slippers after chasing him. They forcibly took him to the local police station, where a false case was registered against him, Lokesh said.

As Vijay Gopal was exposing the illegal activities of Rao, the YSRC activists abused and threatened him over the phone in recent times. Vijay Gopal recorded the threatening phone calls and attempted to file a complaint in the police station. When the police refused to take his complaint, Vijay Gopal approached the court, which directed the police to take action against Rao.

Lokesh posted a video of the incident on X, stating that the day is near when the people will chase away every YSRC psycho with the same slippers used to slap Vijay Gopal in Nandyal. “What the police are doing when the ruling YSRC leaders are indulging in attacks worse than factionists?” Lokesh questioned

