Home States Andhra Pradesh

Proddatur TDP incharge arrested for ‘murder bid’

The police arrested Praveen while he was holding the press conference on Monday.

Published: 14th November 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police on Monday arrested Proddatur TDP constituency incharge G Praveen Reddy in an attempt to murder case. Tension prevailed in the town for sometime with the arrest of Praveen.The YSRC organised Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Proddatur on October 27. During the yatra, TDP leader Bharat Kumar Reddy allegedly attacked YSRC activist Benarjee at Medinova Centre in the town. The police registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused. Praveen is mentioned as accused No 3 in the attack.

The police arrested Praveen while he was holding the press conference on Monday. After the arrest, Praveen refused to board the police vehicle and reached the Three Town police station by walk. Reacting to his arrest, Praveen said he would respect the law. “I am ready to face any consequences in my fight for the people’s cause,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp