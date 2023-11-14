Proddatur TDP incharge arrested for ‘murder bid’

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police on Monday arrested Proddatur TDP constituency incharge G Praveen Reddy in an attempt to murder case. Tension prevailed in the town for sometime with the arrest of Praveen.The YSRC organised Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Proddatur on October 27. During the yatra, TDP leader Bharat Kumar Reddy allegedly attacked YSRC activist Benarjee at Medinova Centre in the town. The police registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused. Praveen is mentioned as accused No 3 in the attack.

The police arrested Praveen while he was holding the press conference on Monday. After the arrest, Praveen refused to board the police vehicle and reached the Three Town police station by walk. Reacting to his arrest, Praveen said he would respect the law. “I am ready to face any consequences in my fight for the people’s cause,” he said.

