Home States Andhra Pradesh

Resurfacing works at runway: Visakhapatnam International Airport suspends night flights for four months 

He even met Eastern Naval Command FOC-in-C Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, who expressed that closing the airport in the night was essential.

Published: 14th November 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam International Airport

Image used for representational purpose only.

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Night flight services at the Visakhapatnam International Airport will be suspended for four months starting November 15 as resurfacing works will be undertaken at the runway. A trial run was conducted  at the airport over the weekend.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, airport director S Raja Reddy said the resurfacing works will begin as per schedule from Wednesday. “The airport will be shut from 9 pm to 8 am for the mandatory works that have been overdue in Visakhapatnam,” he explained.

Stating that operations of three flights from Vizag to Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad respectively would be cancelled, he said, “When authorities of the INS Dega had first announced the decision, there were apprehensions that as many as 12 services may be affected as the airport will be closed for 11 hours. However, much to the relief of passengers, only three services have been cancelled and other services, including the flight to Pune, were rescheduled.”

Scoot Airlines’ flight from Vizag to Singapore has also been advanced. As per the revised timing, TRS80 from Singapore will arrive Vizag at 7 pm and TRS81 will leave at 8 pm for four days a week.In July, the Commanding Officer of INS Dega had informed the director of Visakhapatnam airport that operations at the main runway would be affected as resurfacing works would be taken up from November 2023 to March 2024.

Subsequently, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence secretary Giridhar, and requested that the closure timings be reduced to ensure operation of regular flights.
He even met Eastern Naval Command FOC-in-C Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, who expressed that closing the airport in the night was essential. He explained that reducing the closure time was neither feasible nor advisable keeping in mind the passengers’ safety. He also said  there were time slots available for more flights to operate during the day and that the ENC was prepared to deploy additional manpower in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to increase number of flights during the day.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam International Airport night flights resurfacing works

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp