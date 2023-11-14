TDP-JSP release combined mini manifesto, add five promises

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the combined manifesto, the TDP and Jana Sena Party have added five more promises, besides the six that were already announced by the yellow party’s president, N Chandrababu Naidu, in May this year.

The election manifesto committee, headed by TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, met on Monday at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri and decided to include JSP’s five proposals into its ‘Mini Manifesto’.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yanamala said removing disparities in the society was their key priority. Stating that Monday’s meeting was a preliminary one, the TDP leader pointed out that the party had already released its ‘Super Six’ manifesto, ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ (Babu surety is guarantee for the future).Further, he announced that both parties have decided that Amaravati will be declared as the State’s capital, once elected. They have also agreed upon continue developing other regions of the State.

Elaborating on the promises added in the manifesto, he said the JSP’s proposal to extend 20 per cent subsidy to small and medium industries, and start ups, amounting to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh, has been included in the manifesto.Farmers and tenant farmers will get Rs 20,000 financial assistance every year, while ryots involved in aqua farming and horticulture will be encouraged through subsidies, Yanamala explained.

Each house will be provided safe drinking water connection under Intintiki Manchi Neeru scheme and a legislation will be enacted for the safety and security of BCs, he said.Stating that steps will be taken to improve the State’s GDP, Yanamala said taxes on all commodities, including power, will be brought down keeping in mind the welfare of the common man.

Besides ensuring that every poor person’s dream to own a house is fulfilled, he said they will come to the rescue of the construction industry and revise minimum wages for the welfare of the workers.The leaders also resolved to check migrations and expressed that inclusive growth was necessary for the State.

JSP leader Mutha Sasidhar explained that the party had submitted proposals for the manifesto based on the appeals that their president, Pawan Kalyan, had received during his interactions with people. Taking a dig at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s call to his party members for winning all 175 seats in the 2024 election, he claimed that people were now regretting their decision to give 151 seats to the YSRC in 2019.

TDP leaders P Ashok Babu and Kommareddy Pattabhiram, and JSP leaders D Vara Prasad, Prof K Sarath Kumar and Sasidhar were present.

