Vegetable farmers 'reap profits' with Any Time Money mode of cultivation: Project Manager

NELLORE: Reaping profits through natural farming methods, ryots of Nellore district, particularly Kandukur division, are showing interest in cultivating multiple varieties of vegetables using Any Time Money (ATM) model.

In the ATM model, farmers are encouraged to implement crop diversification methods by not depending solely on traditional crops, instead they grow mixed vegetables and grains. This diversification not only reduces risks associated with crop failure but also creates multiple income streams.

Farmers under the ATM model are cultivating vegetables that include bottle gourd, beetroot, okra, cluster beans, red chillies, cucumber, mushrooms, pumpkin, sweet potatoes and others under natural farming methods. Farmers of Oguru, Venkatadri Palem, Valetivari Palem, Ammapalem, Pajarla, Ulavapadu, Munnekoti, Karedu and other villages in Kandukur division are raising vegetables under the ATM model. The farmers do agriculture based on zero budget natural farming (ZBNF).

Explaining the advantages of the model, Natural farming district project manager Malakondaiah said the particular model helps in producing nutrient dense food for consumption. “Farmers will be able to withstand adverse climatic conditions and pest attacks. Farmers are being encouraged to take up cultivation of around 17 varieties of vegetable cultivation under this model,” he added.With increasing demand for organic vegetables and fruits, traders are showing interest in purchasing the produce directly from the farmers, said NV Narayana, a trader in Nellore.

