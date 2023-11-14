YSRC hits back at Revanth Reddy for ‘orchestrated attack’ remarks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC took exception to the comments of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy, terming the attack on the ruling BRS leaders in the neighbouring State and also the attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport in 2018, orchestrated ones.

It may be recalled that Revanth, at a press conference in Hyderabad, referred to the attacks on BRS MLA candidates Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and Guvvala Balaraju as orchestrated ones. “There were instances in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh where politicians with faction background used to create alibi by either getting arrested in petty cases or participating in a government function, while conspiring a murder,’’ he said. “Now, BRS working president KT Rama Rao is also conspiring attacks to get sympathy.”

“Prashant Kishor was the strategist behind the 2018 attack at Vizag airport (on Jagan Mohan Reddy). In 2021, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was attacked before the elections. Kishor was the strategist behind that too. Now, BRS strategist Kishor is also behind the attacks on Prabhakar Reddy and Balaraju,” he alleged.

The YSRC, through X, hit back at Revanth. “Your politics has stooped to a level where you even mock at the attack on the Opposition party candidate. Was the attack on your adopted father (N Chandrababu Naidu) at Alipiri also an orchestrated one? Who gave the idea then? Was the attack on former CM NT Rama Rao by Mallela Babji also an orchestrated one? Did Chandrababu planned it?” the YSRC questioned.Adding further, the YSRC asked Revanth as to who gave him the advice to ‘purchase’ MLCs (vote for note scam) and questioned who gave him the suggestion to join Congress?

In another post, the YSRC asked Revanth as to how many thousands of crores of ‘dowry’ did the TDP give him for marrying (shifting loyalties to) the Congress. “Did you buy the PCC post with that dowry? Will you go back to your parent party if you cannot adjust there? Will you join the TDP again to protect its honour?’’ the YSRC questioned. The party further asked as to which party will Revanth prefer -- the TDP or the Congress? “If all these issues are clarified, then the Congress will decide where to keep you,” the YSRC remarked.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC took exception to the comments of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy, terming the attack on the ruling BRS leaders in the neighbouring State and also the attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport in 2018, orchestrated ones. It may be recalled that Revanth, at a press conference in Hyderabad, referred to the attacks on BRS MLA candidates Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and Guvvala Balaraju as orchestrated ones. “There were instances in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh where politicians with faction background used to create alibi by either getting arrested in petty cases or participating in a government function, while conspiring a murder,’’ he said. “Now, BRS working president KT Rama Rao is also conspiring attacks to get sympathy.” “Prashant Kishor was the strategist behind the 2018 attack at Vizag airport (on Jagan Mohan Reddy). In 2021, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was attacked before the elections. Kishor was the strategist behind that too. Now, BRS strategist Kishor is also behind the attacks on Prabhakar Reddy and Balaraju,” he alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The YSRC, through X, hit back at Revanth. “Your politics has stooped to a level where you even mock at the attack on the Opposition party candidate. Was the attack on your adopted father (N Chandrababu Naidu) at Alipiri also an orchestrated one? Who gave the idea then? Was the attack on former CM NT Rama Rao by Mallela Babji also an orchestrated one? Did Chandrababu planned it?” the YSRC questioned.Adding further, the YSRC asked Revanth as to who gave him the advice to ‘purchase’ MLCs (vote for note scam) and questioned who gave him the suggestion to join Congress? In another post, the YSRC asked Revanth as to how many thousands of crores of ‘dowry’ did the TDP give him for marrying (shifting loyalties to) the Congress. “Did you buy the PCC post with that dowry? Will you go back to your parent party if you cannot adjust there? Will you join the TDP again to protect its honour?’’ the YSRC questioned. The party further asked as to which party will Revanth prefer -- the TDP or the Congress? “If all these issues are clarified, then the Congress will decide where to keep you,” the YSRC remarked. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp