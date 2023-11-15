APCID issues notice to TDP, seeks account details by Nov 18

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) served a notice on the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), directing it to submit details of the funds in the party account, by November 18.According to sources, a constable of the probe agency on Tuesday issued the notice to P Ashok Babu, secretary of the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri.

The notice was issued as part of the State investigation agency’s probe into the Rs 371-crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested for his alleged involvement in the case on September 9. He was lodged at the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. The 73-year-old was arrested under IPC Sections 120 (B), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 209, 109 r/w 34 and 37 and Sections 2, 13 (2) read with 13 (1) (c) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. On October 31, the High Court granted four-week conditional interim bail to the former chief minister on medical grounds.

During the course of its investigation, the CID has reportedly found that Rs 27 crore was transferred to the accounts of TDP through electoral bonds from shell companies involved in the skill scam. The probe agency had informed the high court that it would like to question the auditor of the yellow party as part of investigation into the transfer of funds into the TDP’s accounts.

