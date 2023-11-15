CM Jagan to lay stone for Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme today

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Palnadu people are expressing joy as the long-awaited Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme is finally set to kick off. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the project on Wednesday.

Begun in 1952, the project work has seen no progress despite several attempts by the former Chief Ministers in 1996, 2008 and 2017. The major obstacle was the conversion of 19.3 acres of forest land near Gottipalli and Gangulakunta villages, which took 30 years to resolve.

Although officials had completed the land acquisition and prepared a total budget, the clearance of land had become a bottleneck for the project. Fortunately, the National Board of Wildlife recently gave clearance for the conversion, removing the hurdle for the construction.

The Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme aims to lift 1.54 TMC water from Varikapudivagu on the foreshore of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir. This will be made possible through the construction of a pump house.After the construction, the project will provide irrigation water to an ayacut of over 1.2 lakh acres and drinking water to over one lakh people in Palnadu region.The government has allocated Rs 340.26 crore for the first phase of the project and the tender process has been completed. The work has been awarded to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL).

After inspecting the arrangements made for the CM’s visit, Narasaraopet MP L Sri Krishna Devarayalu said, “Palnadu region, due to its geographical conditions, records high temperature and receives less rainfall, compared to Guntur and Bapatla, resulting in low groundwater levels. The project execution will provide the much-needed relief and ensure a sustainable water supply for agriculture and other needs of the region.”

Though the Nagarjuna Sagar project is close by, water from the right canal only reaches the upper Palnadu region. The people living in the lower Palnadu region have been facing drinking water problem, the MP explained.

Meanwhile, the district administration has completed all arrangements for the CM’s visit on Wednesday. According to the officials, the CM will reach Macherla at 10.35 am and lay the foundation stone for the lift irrigation project at 11.10 am. Later, he will address a public meeting and depart at 1.35 pm. MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy, along with officials, inspected the arrangements.

