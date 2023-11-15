Home States Andhra Pradesh

Education and sports equally important for students: International archer Jyothi Surekha

Archer Jyothi Surekha with students of Zilla Parishad High School at Nunna I express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education is important to everyone, but every student should indulge self in at least one sport or game, said international archer Jyothi Surekha in the Children’s Day celebrations at Zilla Parishad High School at Nunna near Vijayawada on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the international medallist stated that students should not neglect their studies even though they are performing well at the international level.

She urged parents to encourage their children to take part in sports or any extra curricular activity. “Many national and international players have got government jobs in various sector. I was also appointed as deputy collector. Hard work pays off,” she maintained.

She presented medals to Karthika and Saranya who won gold medals in the recently concluded School Games Federation of India (SGFI), Andhra Pradesh Inter-District Wrestling Championship. Also, she handed over an under-19 girls’ overall championship trophy to wrestlers.

Later, Nunna ZP High School head master Vazrala Bhupal Reddy, teaching staff and Old Students’ Association representative Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy felicitated Jyothi and her father V Surendra.
Other officals and school staff participated in the event.

