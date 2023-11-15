Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former TDP MLC BTech Ravi arrested

TDP MLC Bhumireddy Rambhupal Reddy warned that police should be held responsible if anything happens to Ravi.

Published: 15th November 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: TDP senior leader and former MLC Mareddy Ravichandra Reddy alias BTech Ravi has been taken into custody by Kadapa police for the reasons yet to be disclosed.After picking him up, when he was going to Pulivendula from Kadapa, the police brought him to Kadapa RIMS for medical tests and he is likely to be produced before the district magistrate. When contacted, the police officials have not responded.

It is learnt that, the ex-MLC, who is the TDP incharge for Pulivendula Assembly constituency, was arrested in a case registered against him in Vallur police station for misbehaving with police personnel, when he was not allowed into Kadapa airport during TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s visit to the city.

Having learnt about his arrest, Ravi’s family members expressed concern over his well-being. TDP MLC Bhumireddy Rambhupal Reddy warned that police should be held responsible if anything happens to Ravi. Condemning the arrest of ex-MLC, Lokesh and TDP State president K Atchannaidu alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was feeling insecure of his victory from Pulivendula in the next elections.

