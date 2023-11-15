Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rainfall likely to lash parts of AP in next two days, predicts IMD

While Wednesday is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall to various coastal districts, specific locations in the Rayalaseema region may also experience these conditions.

Published: 15th November 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rainfall, floods, waterlogging

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the State for two days starting from Tuesday. This prediction is attributed to the expected intensification of an existing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, transforming into a depression on November 15. It is projected to move northwestward, potentially evolving into a deep depression off the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16, before recurving north-northeastwards and reaching the Odisha coast on November 17.

The IMD identifies South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema as areas likely to experience heavy rainfall, with the additional possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam. Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated in parts of North Coastal districts on Wednesday. While Wednesday is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall to various coastal districts, specific locations in the Rayalaseema region may also experience these conditions. Meanwhile, the North East Monsoon exhibited weakness over coastal and Rayalaseema regions on Tuesday, with rainfall occurring in one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. The highest recorded rainfall, measuring 1 cm, was observed in Satyavedu and Tirupati districts.

IMD Andhra Pradesh rainfall

