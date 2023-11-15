Home States Andhra Pradesh

NAAC awards A++ grade to Andhra Univ

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy and staff celebrating the achievement of scoring 3.74 out of 4 in Vizag on Tuesday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University in Visakhapatnam has been awarded an A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a notable CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) score of 3.74 out of 4,  placing AU among the top three universities in the country.

During a press conference on Tuesday, vice-chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy pointed out that there are only three institutes in the University category with a CGPA of 3.70 and AU scoring the highest of all.
“The accreditation, typically granted for five years, has been extended to seven years for Andhra University, ensuring recognition until November 8, 2030,” the V-C announced.

Stating that the accreditation not only brings pride, but also greater responsibility, Prasad Reddy said, “With this recognition, the university has become eligible to apply for the status of an Institute of Eminence (IoE). It also has the opportunity to establish a university campus abroad. The accreditation is also deemed beneficial for securing research funds.”

In line with the Nadu-Nedu scheme, the V-C explained that the evaluation focused on the conservation of historical structures, completion of essential facilities, and awarded marks accordingly.“AU’s Startup Incubation Centre (A-Hub), Yoga, Sports, and Psychological Counseling Centres received commendable scores under the Institutional Best Practices,” he added.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining standards to uphold the bestowed grade, he explained, “During the NAAC committee’s evaluation, seven parameters were scrutinised, including curriculum, teaching-learning, research, student support programmes, infrastructure, governance, and the institution’s best practices.The committee praised Andhra University’s green chemistry curriculum and acknowledged collaborations with defence sector organisations.”

Attributing the achievement to the collective effort of the Andhra University community, Prasad Reddy highlighted the positive impact on students in terms of teaching, internships, placements, accommodation, and guidance for higher education.

Expressing that the NAAC grade will invigorate AU as it approaches its centenary celebrations, the V-C added the accomplishment has inspired everyone at the University as they gear up for the upcoming National Youth Convention in January.

