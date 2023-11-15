Rs 120 cr under Vidya Kanuka diverted, says Nadendla

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar alleged that Rs 120 crore was diverted in the Vidya Kanuka scheme and the amount has remained unaccounted for so far.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, he said as announced earlier that the JSP would expose the ‘scams’ that took place in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four-and-a-half years everyday, the irregularities in the implementation of the educational programme were revealed.

“Large scale irregularities have taken place in the procurement of shoes and other materials for Vidya Kanuka. Five companies have formed as a syndicate to divert the funds and the same has been revealed in the Enforcement Directorate probe,” he mentioned.

Elaborating further, he said since the Vidya Kanuka scheme was introduced, only these five companies, which are from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh had bagged the tenders and the total value of the contract bagged by them last year was worth Rs 2,400 crore.

During ED raids on these companies, it was revealed that Rs 120 crore was diverted. Orders were given for 42 lakh students, while the total strength was 35 lakh only. Inferior quality products were supplied to the students under Vidya Kanuka for kickbacks, he alleged.

