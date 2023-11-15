Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 120 cr under Vidya Kanuka diverted, says Nadendla

During ED raids on these companies, it was revealed that Rs 120 crore was diverted.

Published: 15th November 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar (File Photo |EPS)

Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar alleged that Rs 120 crore was diverted in the Vidya Kanuka scheme and the amount has remained unaccounted for so far.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, he said as announced earlier that the JSP would expose the ‘scams’ that took place in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four-and-a-half years everyday, the irregularities in the implementation of the educational programme were revealed. 

“Large scale irregularities have taken place in the procurement of shoes and other materials for Vidya Kanuka. Five companies have formed as a syndicate to divert the funds and the same has been revealed in the Enforcement Directorate probe,” he mentioned.

Elaborating further, he said since the Vidya Kanuka scheme was introduced, only these five companies, which are from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh had bagged the tenders and the total value of the contract bagged by them last year was worth Rs 2,400 crore.

During ED raids on these companies, it was revealed that Rs 120 crore was diverted. Orders were given for 42 lakh students, while the total strength was 35 lakh only. Inferior quality products were supplied to the students under Vidya Kanuka for kickbacks, he alleged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena Party Nadendla Manohar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp