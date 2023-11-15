Samajika Sadhikara Yatra 2nd phase from today

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second leg of the ruling YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra is all set to commence on Wednesday. The yatra will be taken out in three Assembly constituencies of three regions, including Hindupur in Rayalaseema, represented by actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, on the first day.The first leg of the social empowerment yatra was held for 13 days in 35 Assembly constituencies of 23 districts. Not a single constituency in NTR, Kurnool and East Godavari districts were covered in the first phase.

It covered majority of rural and tribal Assembly segments in the first phase. The yatra is yet to be taken out in urban segments in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Kurnool, Nellore and other cities.According to sources, the YSRC has got a positive feedback on the conduct of the yatra highlighting the social justice rendered by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.Though the yatra faced hiccups initially, when it started simultaneously from Itchapuram in North Coastal Andhra, Tenali in Coastal Andhra and Singanamala in Rayalaseema regions on October 26, it attracted huge crowds later.

“There were reports that lack of coordination among leaders at some places had resulted in poor turnout at the public meetings. The YSRC leadership immediately swung into action and directed the party regional coordinators to ensure the success of the bus yatra,” a senior leader said. Following the directive of the YSRC leadership, the party leaders had made coordinated efforts to ensure the success of the yatra in all the three regions, he added.

Buoyed by the success of the bus yatra, the second phase will be taken out in which leaders representing the BC, SC, ST and Minority communities will actively participate in the 15-day yatra. At least 39 Assembly constituencies will be covered in the three regions. The second phase of the bus yatra will commence from Narasannapeta in Srikakulam, Ponnur in Guntur and Hindupur in Sri Sathya Sai districts.

YSRC leaders will highlight the social empowerment of the BC, SC, ST and Minority communities in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the welfare schemes being implemented for their economic uplift during the yatra. The growth achieved by the State in the last four-and-a-half years will also be highlighted during Samajika Sadhikara Yatra.

The yatra will also focus on channelling of Rs 2.35 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for various welfare schemes and another Rs 2.34 lakh crore through non-DBT schemes. Apart from exposing the neglect of the downtrodden and marginalised sections by the previous TDP regime, YSRC leaders will lay emphasis on the initiatives taken by Jagan for the social, political and economic empowerment of weaker sections during the yatra.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The second leg of the ruling YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra is all set to commence on Wednesday. The yatra will be taken out in three Assembly constituencies of three regions, including Hindupur in Rayalaseema, represented by actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, on the first day.The first leg of the social empowerment yatra was held for 13 days in 35 Assembly constituencies of 23 districts. Not a single constituency in NTR, Kurnool and East Godavari districts were covered in the first phase. It covered majority of rural and tribal Assembly segments in the first phase. The yatra is yet to be taken out in urban segments in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Kurnool, Nellore and other cities.According to sources, the YSRC has got a positive feedback on the conduct of the yatra highlighting the social justice rendered by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.Though the yatra faced hiccups initially, when it started simultaneously from Itchapuram in North Coastal Andhra, Tenali in Coastal Andhra and Singanamala in Rayalaseema regions on October 26, it attracted huge crowds later. “There were reports that lack of coordination among leaders at some places had resulted in poor turnout at the public meetings. The YSRC leadership immediately swung into action and directed the party regional coordinators to ensure the success of the bus yatra,” a senior leader said. Following the directive of the YSRC leadership, the party leaders had made coordinated efforts to ensure the success of the yatra in all the three regions, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Buoyed by the success of the bus yatra, the second phase will be taken out in which leaders representing the BC, SC, ST and Minority communities will actively participate in the 15-day yatra. At least 39 Assembly constituencies will be covered in the three regions. The second phase of the bus yatra will commence from Narasannapeta in Srikakulam, Ponnur in Guntur and Hindupur in Sri Sathya Sai districts. YSRC leaders will highlight the social empowerment of the BC, SC, ST and Minority communities in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the welfare schemes being implemented for their economic uplift during the yatra. The growth achieved by the State in the last four-and-a-half years will also be highlighted during Samajika Sadhikara Yatra. The yatra will also focus on channelling of Rs 2.35 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for various welfare schemes and another Rs 2.34 lakh crore through non-DBT schemes. Apart from exposing the neglect of the downtrodden and marginalised sections by the previous TDP regime, YSRC leaders will lay emphasis on the initiatives taken by Jagan for the social, political and economic empowerment of weaker sections during the yatra. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp