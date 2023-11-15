Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tourism employees temporarily call off strike

During the talks, the Collector assured the workers that their concerns would be presented to APTDC MD K Kanna Babu during an upcoming board meeting scheduled for November 30.

Published: 15th November 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

The APTDC official added that 80 boat drivers will be trained at Berm Park from December 2 to 21.

Representational Image: Hartha Berm Park (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Contracting and Manpower, Daily Wage Employees Association in Alluri Sitarama Raju district has decided to temporarily suspend its indefinite strike, which commenced on November 11. Talks were held on Tuesday involving ASR District Collector Sumit Kumar, APTDC Regional Director Srinivas Pani and other officials.

During the talks, the Collector assured the workers that their concerns would be presented to APTDC MD K Kanna Babu during an upcoming board meeting scheduled for November 30.“All the officials have pledged assistance to the workers. Consequently, we have temporarily halted the indefinite strike. We are optimistic that our issues will be addressed, and our demands met. However, if not, we reserve the right to resume our strike next month,” Ananthagiri ZPTC member Deesari Ganga Raju told TNIE.

The strike, initiated by 263 members of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Contracting and Manpower, Daily Wage Employees Association of ASR district, aimed to highlight the unresolved issues and prompt the tourism officials to address their long standing demands at the earliest.

Due to the strike, tourism facilities in six affected units, including Borra Caves, Haritha Jungle Bells TYDA, Ananthagiri Haritha Resorts, Araku Valley Haritha Resorts, Mayuri Resorts, Haritha Resorts Chintapalli and Lambasingi, remained closed until Tuesday.

