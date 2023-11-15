TTD okays regularisation of contract staff

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to regularise the services of its contract employees as per the guidelines stipulated under the State government’s GO 114.Speaking to reporters after the board meeting on Tuesday, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the temple Trust has resolved to implement GO 114, meant for regularising the services of contract employees.

Stating that the TTD executive officer has been directed to review the GO and submit a detailed report for its implementation, he said the Board will discuss the applicability of the government order in the next meeting.

Elaborating on the other decisions taken during the meeting, Bhumana announced that Sri Srinivasa Divya Anugraha Vishesha Homam will commence at Alipiri Go Mandiram on November 23 by 9 am.“Priests from the Vedic University will assist in the ritual which will be performed every day. The price of a ticket for Grihasta has been fixed as Rs 1,000 per couple. The tickets will be available online and offline,” he explained.

Further, the TTD Board approved a sanction of Rs 3.50 crore for purchasing equipment to set up a wildlife monitoring cell control room.It also decided to seek the State government’s approval for the proposal to grant Rs 5 crore annually for the purpose.

The temple Trust gave its nod for a slew of proposals for developing infrastructure at the house sites allotted to TTD employees.The TTD chief said a tender of Rs 25.67 crore was approved for laying gravel road at the land allocated for the TTD employees’ house sites at Vadamalapeta in Padiredu.

Similarly, another tender worth Rs 15 crore was approved for laying a gravel road in the additional 132 acre land granted for employees’ house sites in the same region.Further, a tender of Rs 13.29 crore was also approved for laying a four-lane road connecting to the highway from Narayanadri Hospital junction in Renigunta to Tiruchanoor.

Bhumana pointed out that the Board has sanctioned Brahmotsavam Bahumanam of Rs 14,000 to regular Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam employees and Rs 6,850 to contract and outsourcing employees.A total sum of Rs 6.16 crore was also sanctioned by the temple board for renovation works at Rama Nagar employees quarters.

The Board has approved a proposal to consider typists, telex operator, telephone operator (grade-1) posts as junior assistant cadres as part of the manpower adjustment process.The temple Trust also decided to sanction Rs 4.89 crore to develop footpaths, drains and central dividers from Tiruchanoor Junction to MR Palli Junction.

